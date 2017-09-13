The Bay St. Louis Beach Trolley is a fun, free ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS. - The bells and whistles on this trolley are the beach, and the ease of getting from Point A: Silver Slipper Casino, to Point B: Old Town Bay St. Louis.

You can wave it down if you're not standing at one of the eight different stops: Sliver Slipper, Buccaneer State Park, Waveland/Coleman Avenue, the Harbor, Main Street/Bay Books, Mockingbird Cafe, Cypress Cafe, or the Historic Train Depot.

During the summer months, the trolley, which is sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino, can be jam-packed, but if one's too full, you can always catch the next one.

They leave on the hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the Silver Slipper, and the round-trip journey takes 46 minutes.

It's a relaxing way to take in the sights without having to get behind the wheel. The fall schedule, which is currently in place, is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Look for the cheerful green trolley bustling along the Hancock County coastline the next time you're in Bay St. Louis.