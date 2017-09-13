Summer classic car show in Bay St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bay St. Louis, Miss. -- The MisFits Street Krewzers had a big turn out over the weekend with their classic cars on the Gulf Coast.

Every second Saturday from March until September, classic cars come from all over the Gulf Coast to showcase their vintage cars. All the cars that are in the event must be costumed to some type.

Donna Holland of MisFits Street Krewzers says that the folks who come out to the event are just like friends.

"Car people are like family. They come they have a good time. Everybody get's along. We all talk. That's what it's all about," Donna said.