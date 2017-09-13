News With A Twist is live in Bay St. Louis!

Bay St. Louis, MS — The purple shirts are back but there’s plenty that’s new for this year’s live News With A Twist broadcast, starting with our very own host Tamica Lee.

LBJ was there too of course, hosting both the 5 and 6pm newscasts from the Train Depot in Bay St. Louis and so was the News With A Twist crew.

“We’re happy to see you all here today. It’s always exciting to have News With A Twist in town,” says Waveland resident Rickey Fayard.

Our Twist reporters shared several stories featuring the quaint Bay St. Louis and surrounding neighborhoods, everything from Veterans Memorial Park to a stop along the Highway 603 corridor.

“Different kind of news, they cover things that the regular news doesn’t cover in a fun way. I like to watch it,” says Slidell resident Scott Stevenson.

The community came out to show their support as well and sunny skies and comfortable temperatures made everyone’s stay in Hancock County very enjoyable.

“It’s different. It’s definitely a positive turn on the news,” says Bay St. Louis resident Tiffany Aultman.