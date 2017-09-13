Mississippi’s best kept secrets can be found off of Highway 603

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILN, Miss. -- The little stretch of road off Highway 603 and just a hop skip and a jump from the I-10 is perhaps one of Mississippi's best kept secrets.

Our journey begins at the Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company. It's Mississippi's oldest packaging brewery that's been in production since 2005, and they have a new tap room called The Porch where everyone is welcome.

"This is everybody's front porch. It's a great place to meet friends. It's kid friendly, it's pet friendly. You can have meetings here, just have a good time, come for lunch, you don't even have to drink a beer to enjoy hanging out at The Porch," says Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company owner/brewmaster Leslie Henderson.

And after enjoying the atmosphere and perhaps a brew or two, you can then head over to the Hancock Performing Arts Center. The venue was built by the Hancock County School District almost two years ago and boasts 884 seats. It's a state-of-the-art, quality experience.

"The school district really believes that art education is very important in a child's life, and they wanted the community to be a part of that also," says Hancock Performing Arts Center coordinator Catherine Tibbs.

Next, we head over to Stennis International Airport for a po'boy at the Jet-a-way Café, overlooking the tarmac. It's an opportunity for both the community to grab a bite to eat, as well as a place for our service men and women to take a load off before they take to the skies yet again.

"It's a very quick turn for anyone that's flying in and out of Stennis. They can land, they can come upstairs, get something to eat, before they even get their food their airplane is already fueled and ready to go," says Million Air Stennis General Manager David Turner.

It’s just another reason to visit and explore this tiny stretch of the Magnolia State.