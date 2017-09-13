Love it, Like it, Hate it: Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower is getting a ton of press these days as a stand-in for potatoes, rice, and even pizza crust – and now companies are making it easier than ever to indulge a bit healthier by offering frozen pizza with the twist of a cauliflower crust. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on cauliflower crust pizza week’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment!

Ounce-for-ounce, cauliflower has 80% fewer carbs and calories than potatoes, and cauliflower “rice” saves ~180 calories and 40 grams of carbs per cup of rice swapped out.

Cauliflower crust pizza is usually lower-carb than regular pizza, and many are gluten-free.

Here’s a rundown of cauliflower pizzas currently in stores:

LOVE IT!

Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza Crusts

Ingredients: Cauliflower, cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, herbs/spices

Cauliflower, cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, herbs/spices Nutrition facts per full 8”crust: 100 calories, 6 grams fat, 2.5 grams sat fat, 240 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 9 grams protein

Absolutely Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza.

Ingredients include cauliflower, egg whites, mozzarella, tomato sauce, salt, herbs and spices.

cauliflower, egg whites, mozzarella, tomato sauce, salt, herbs and spices. Nutrition facts per mini pizza: 57 calories, 1.5 grams fat, <1 gram saturated fat, 140 mg sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate, 1.3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

LIKE IT!

Trader Joe’s Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust.

Ingredients include cauliflower, mozzarella, potato & chickpea flour, brown rice flour, pizza sauce, herbs.

cauliflower, mozzarella, potato & chickpea flour, brown rice flour, pizza sauce, herbs. Nutrition facts per ½ pizza: 380 calories, 17 grams fat, 10.5 grams saturated fat, 740 mg sodium, 35 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 20 grams protein.

CauliPower Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

Ingredients include cauliflower, tomato sauce, mozzarella white cheddar cheese blend, brown rice flour, corn starch, parmesan, tapioca, olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum.

cauliflower, tomato sauce, mozzarella white cheddar cheese blend, brown rice flour, corn starch, parmesan, tapioca, olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum. Nutrition facts per ½ pizza (Three Cheese): 380 calories, 18 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 650 mg sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 16 grams protein.

HATE IT?

So far there are no “hate it” options when it comes to cauliflower pizza crusts in stores…. But remember to always check labels, taking a close look at the ingredients + nutrition facts before buying.

