Listen. Can you hear him? This 13-year-old is the Chicken Whisperer

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. - The kid in the cowboy hat is having a crisis.

It's a chicken crisis.

His flock is flying the coop.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there as the feathers are flying.

Wild Bill asks, "are you sure you really like chickens?"

The kid in the cowboy hat answers, "well, maybe not 100 percent!"

The kid in the cowboy is named Rio Cuevas.

He is thirteen.

He gets his flock of chickens back in the poultry pen before he gets them ready to travel again. Rio and his chickens are headed to Mississipppi's Hancock County Fair.

That's where Rio Cuevas goes to bring home the blue ribbon for chickens. He's done just that every year for the last three years.

Rio has a technique. He talks to his chickens.

That makes Rio Cuevas, the Chicken Whisperer.

He knows how to get them to perform like stars.

And Rio keeps records. He keeps perfect records which is part of the process of winning at the Hancock County Fair.

Rio has a game plan for every year.

Just in case his chickens need a little nudge, he will play his guitar and sing to them.

He's been taking guitar lessons for the last year.

The Chicken Whisperer is becoming the chicken singer.

Right now, Rio's stage is the front porch of his home. But with his chickens listening, he's warming up to take them where he wants them.

And that is from the front porch all the way to first place.