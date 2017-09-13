LaPlace homeowner shoots and kills intruder

LAPLACE, La. – An intruder was shot and killed by a LaPlace homeowner last night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on September 12 in the 3000 block of Cambridge Drive, according to the St. John Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified homeowner heard voices in his backyard, and went to investigate.

When the homeowner opened the backdoor, 27-year-old Kalvin Ferrygood entered the home, according to the SJSO.

The homeowner shot Ferrygood.

Responding officers and firefighters administered aid to Ferrygood, and he was transported to a hospital in New Orleans, where he later died of his injuries.

The homeowner was not arrested.

A witness, physical evidence, and video evidence all back up the homeowner’s statement, according to the SJSO.