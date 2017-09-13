House of Blues benefit for Harvey

New Orleans — A benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey will be held this Sunday the 17th at the House of Blues in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Music Community and Barman’s Fund will give 100 % of the ticket proceeds to the Houston Food Bank, Saint Bernard Project and a Live Nation Employee Relief Fund.

Big Freedia, The Bucktown All-stars, Irvin Mayfield and more will rock the two stages Sunday.

Tickets range from $25 to $250 and can be found here.

Doors open at 5PM.