Get the Skinny: 3 DIY Recipes for Low-Carb Pizza Crusts, from cauliflower to chicken to Portobello

Craving pizza but don’t want the carby calories? We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 3 DIY recipes for super low-carb pizza crusts that are crazy-simple and surprisingly delicious!

Cauliflower Mini “Pizza” Crust OR use OuterAisle Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower or one bag cauliflower “rice”

2 eggs

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

4 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Use pre-made cauliflower “rice” or make your own by pulsing cauliflower in food processor until crumbled into small bits. (Note: You can also use a coarse grater to grate the cauliflower into small crumbles).

Transfer the cauliflower crumbles to a bowl and sprinkle with half a teaspoon of salt. Stir and let sit for 20 minutes to draw out moisture. Transfer the cauliflower to another bowl lined with a large towel. Wrap the towel closed and squeeze so that all excess liquid is strained.

Transfer the cauliflower back into the first bowl and add eggs, cheese, rosemary, garlic, olive oil, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and black pepper.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and divide the cauliflower mixture into six even portions, place on the tray, and shape into thin patties.

Bake 35-40 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool for about 15 minutes until they have set. Top with pizza sauce, lean proteins + vegetables, and a bit of shredded cheese and bake 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.

Per serving (crust only): 140 calories, 9 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 610 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 7 grams protein.

*********

Pepperoni Portobello “Pizza”

Makes 2 pizzas

Ingredients:

2 large Portobello mushrooms, stems removed

2 teaspoons tomato paste (low sodium paste, if desired)

1/2 cup part-skim mozzarella, shredded

12 uncured nitrite-free turkey pepperoni slices (or any type of lean protein)

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Olive oil spritzer or olive oil flavored cooking spray

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread tomato paste into each mushroom cap. Top each with 1/4 cup mozzarella, 6 turkey pepperoni slices, and a tablespoon of Parmesan. Spray with olive oil and bake for 20 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and golden brown.

Per pizza:150 calories, 7 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 480 milligrams sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 15 grams protein.

*********

Low Carb, Gluten-Free Crispy {Chicken} Pizza Crust

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked, packed minced chicken breast

1 cup packed mozzarella, shredded

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine chicken and cheese, mixing until reaches a thick, dense crumb consistency. Press mixture into a 12-inch round on parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Top with parsley, basil, onion and garlic powder and bake for 12 minutes.

Let cool for five minutes, then top with sauce, cheese, and toppings of choice. Bake for 6-8 minutes more, or until toppings are lightly browned. Let cool for five minutes, then slice and serve.

Per serving:70 calories, 3 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat,115 milligrams sodium, 1 gram carbohydrate, less than 1 gram fiber, less than 1 gram sugar, 11 grams protein.

###

