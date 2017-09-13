Post to social media for #GeauxBlueNola2017 and win a prize!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The City of New Orleans and the Geaux Blue NOLA Committee proclaimed that Wednesday, September 13, 2017, is Geaux Blue NOLA Day. Geaux Blue NOLA Day is a special day established by Resolution of the New Orleans City Council as an annual day of recognition of the vital importance of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) to the well-being of our community.

All residents are encouraged to Geaux Blue on this day by wearing blue clothing or ribbons and decorating their homes, mailboxes, trees and businesses with big, beautiful blue wreaths, bows, lights and other decorative items.

Local landmarks, such as the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Arena, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and Entergy properties will light up in blue on the evening of Geaux Blue NOLA Day.

Additionally, school administrators have been asked to encourage their students to show their appreciation by inviting officers to come out and speak to their classes, by creating special artwork, writing notes or making goodies to deliver to the officers at district stations, and by holding pep rallies. At Mahalia Jackson Elementary School, students signed banners, wrote letters and sang songs for the officers from the 2nd and 6th district, including NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison!

Chief Harrison and the officers walked around the school, then they were given a special breakfast, gifts and plaques. Staffers walked around the neighborhood near the school, handing out blue lights too, so residents can "geaux blue" -- lighting up their porches.

"The blue lights signify the camaraderie and the support that our city needs in order for us to be one so I think that making sure everyone on Jackson Avenue today is adorning their houses with a blue light-- every time an officer pass they know they have support," said Principal Lakeysha London.

How Will You Geaux Blue? Show us by uploading photos to social media pages using the hashtag #GeauxBlueNOLA2017 and enter to win an awesome prize in several different categories in the How Will You Geaux Blue Contest. So show off your outfits, your decorations, something innovative -- you could win a two night stay at a hotel, dinner for two, a pizza party for your class and so much more! The winners will be announced on the official Geaux Blue website at geauxbluenola.org and on Facebook and Twitter. Good luck and Geaux Blue!