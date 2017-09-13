Coroner rules death of Nanette Krentel a homicide

LACOMBE, La. – The St. Tammany Parish Coroner has officially ruled the death of Nanette Krentel a homicide.

Krentel, the wife of St. Tammany Fire District 12 Chief Stephen Krentel, was found dead inside the remains of her Lacombe-area home on July 14 after a fire had destroyed the home.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office used DNA to positively identify the body, and an initial autopsy revealed a gunshot wound and determined that Nanette Krentel’s death was not caused by the fire.

Two more autopsies were performed, and the remains were sent to the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Lab at LSU, where anthropologists conducted further study, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.

A second pathologist in Preston’s office has reviewed the remains and has reached the same conclusion, according to Preston.

Detectives with the STPSO Major Crimes Unit are working the death investigation, which is still active at this time.

“We have worked closely with law enforcement from the start of this investigation and will continue to do so,” Preston said. “The criminal investigation remains ongoing, and I will not release further details until that element of the case is resolved or reaches a conclusion.”