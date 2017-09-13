Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor home to boats from across the Gulf Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS. - If you're a boater living anywhere on the Gulf Coast, there's no reason you shouldn't plan a day trip to Bay St. Louis.

After all, the centerpiece on the water is the Municipal Harbor that can handle your vessel and get you right into the heart of town in no time.

“We've got 163 slips, ranging from 25 to 60 feet,” Harbormaster Chuck Fortin said. “We can handle transient boats up to about 125 feet.”

What's obvious is the beauty of the harbor and the services provided to boaters, but what's cool about taking the ride is the convenience.

Boaters who frequent the harbor love "the fact that we're right in the middle of downtown,” Fortin said. “All the restaurants, the shops, the events. There's always something going on in the Bay".

As for services, fuel, ice, and all the normal stuff is available.

But the destination is apparently already a hit with folks from our state, judging by all the Louisiana boats we have seen docked in Bay St. Louis.

“About 70 percent of our permanent slip owners are from out of state, mostly from Louisiana,” Fortin said. “We get people from all over the country cruising through.”