You know ‘American Idol’? Now it’s ‘Hymn Idol’! And YOU write the words

NEW ORLEANS - There's a song in the air.

And it's a new song.

Well, there will be a new song, soon.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the words for the new song will be coming from you.

It's a contest to come up with a hymn to celebrate New Orleans turning 300 years old.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans is in charge of the contest and here's all you need to know:

Tricentennial of New Orleans Hymn Competition

PURPOSE:

USE:

FOR USE AS:

STYLE:

LENGTH:

LANGUAGES:

COPYRIGHT:

AWARD:

ENTRIES:

For the Tricentennial of the City of New Orleans

To be used at the Tricentennial Liturgies, beginning in January 2018, but

will be made available to all parishes of the archdiocese November 2017.

Entrance or Sending Forth

Metrical Hymnody, set to one of the attached hymn tunes. Submissions set

to other tunes will not be rejected.

At least 4 verses

Use of English, Spanish, and Vietnamese are encouraged, as these are

common languages spoken in the archdiocese. As French is the language

of the city’s history, this translation too could be considered.

Will be retained by the Archdiocese of New Orleans

$750.00

All entries must be submitted without the author’s name on the

manuscript. The author’s name should be included only on the submission

letter included with the text. Numbers will be assigned to each text to

ensure that judging is anonymous. All entries must be received by

October 2, 2017.

A panel of seven judges from the Archdiocese of New Orleans will determine the winner of

the competition. All other texts will be returned to the authors.

In the event that a suitable winner is not found, no prize will be awarded.

SEND ENTRIES TO: tricentennialhymn@arch-no.org

or

Archdiocese of New Orleans

Tricentennial Hymn Competition

1000 Howard Ave, Suite 913

New Orleans, LA 70113

Possible Hymn Tunes

MCKEE – CM (COMMON METER – 86 86)

ST. ANN – CM (COMMON METER – 86 86)

CORONATION – CM WITH REPEATS – 86 86 86

DUKE STREET – LM (LONG METER – 88 88)

AURELIA – 7 6 7 6 D

ELLECOMBE – 7 6 7 6 D

DIX – 77 77 77

ST. GEORGE’S WINDSOR – 77 77 D

IN BABILONE – 8 7 8 7 D

NETTLETON – 8 7 8 7 D

ASSURANCE – 9 10 9 9 WITH REFRAIN