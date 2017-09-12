Would you eat it? Rebel Red Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor almost choked on the spice of this Ole Miss Dip. A crazy combination of olives and salsa really does work!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Rebel Red Salsa

2 cans Rotel

1 small can tomato sauce

1 small can chopped black olives

1 bunch green onions

garlic salt

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

Mix all together and let sit in the refrigerator for as long as possible.

Serve with Corn chips.