Would you eat it? Rebel Red Salsa

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Today, Test Kitchen Taylor almost choked on the spice of this Ole Miss Dip. A crazy combination of olives and salsa really does work!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!
Rebel Red Salsa
2 cans Rotel
1 small can tomato sauce
1 small can chopped black olives
1 bunch green onions
garlic salt
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
Mix all together and let sit in the refrigerator for as long as possible.
Serve with Corn chips.