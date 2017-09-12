× Westwego woman booked for stealing $73K in bingo money from Gretna nonprofit

GRETNA, La. — An investigation by the state’s Office of Charitable Gaming has led to the arrest of a Gretna woman who allegedly stole almost $73,000 in bingo money from the Gretna Historical Society.

State Police Troop B spokeswoman Melissa Matey said Ashley Brignac, 36, of Westwego, is accused of failing to make 18 deposits into the charity’s bank account over a six-week period.

In all, she’s accused of stealing $72,900.

She was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail Sept. 6 on a charge of theft over $25,000.

The Gretna Historical Soceity, according to its website, was founded in 1969 in an effort to preserve the town’s historical buildings and traditions.