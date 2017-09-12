× Trio of La. craft breweries donating $2 per pint to Hurricane Harvey relief this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Three Louisiana craft beer breweries are chipping in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Abita Brewing Company, Bayou Teche Brewing, and Royal Brewery New Orleans will donate $2 from each pint of beer sold at their respective breweries between September 15 and September 17.

At Abita’s Abita Springs brewhouse, all pints sold will raise money toward the donation, from pilot test brews to Abita Root Beer.

Abita has already donated over 13,000 bottles of Seasonal Soda to help fill an 18-wheeler of supplies collected by St. Catherine of Siena in Old Metairie, and donated to the Better Than Ezra Foundation’s Fill the Truck fundraiser.

Bayou Teche is releasing two new limited edition beers to help maximize this weekend’s fundraising efforts, and they will also sample two kegs of their new Tart Side of the Teche cherry sour, which has yet to be released.

While the trio of breweries are focusing on Harvey relief right now, they are also drawing up plans to help victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.