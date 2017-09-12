× The Grindfather heads to The Big Easy

New Orleans – After seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzles, Tony Allen signs with the Pelicans.

The former Grit’n Grinder signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract Monday.

The 35-year-old guard found himself floating around as a free agent this summer and the Pelicans gladly swept him up.

Allen averaged 27 minutes, 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds last year with the Grizzlies.

New Orleans welcomes him with open arms and “all heart”.

The Pelicans open their regular season Oct. 18 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.