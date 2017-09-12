Slidell police asking for help to catch the ‘Shower Cap Bandits’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is hoping you can help catch two women who the department is calling the 'Shower Cap Bandits,' and the case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the two women walked into the Hibbett Sports store in North Shore Square on August 22. Surveillance footage shows at least one of the women grabbing clothing off of the store's racks and pushing it into a bag she was carrying. Both women appeared to be wearing shower caps on their heads.

Police say the two helped themselves to hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise then pepper sprayed the store's manager as he tried to stop them.

Police also believe the pair is responsible for other shoplifting cases across the Slidell area.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.