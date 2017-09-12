Ronnie Lamarque breaks ground on $30M auto complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. -- Local car dealership owner Ronnie Lamarque broke ground today on a $30 million automotive complex in Kenner, and he celebrated in the most Lamarque way possible -- with a song.

The 15-acre project will expand on Lamarque's current location on Williams Boulevard. The expansion means Lamarque will be selling both Fords and Lincolns.

It will be in direct competition with the new Carmax lot next to it.

Lamarque said he hopes the project will be complete by the first quarter of next year.