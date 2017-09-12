NOPD on the lookout for bicycle-riding fanny pack snatcher

NEW ORLEANS – A man on a bicycle snatched a fanny pack from a man standing outside of a bar last night.

The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Kerlerec Street just after 11 p.m. on September 11, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 30-year-old victim was standing outside when the man on the bicycle reached out and snatched the fanny pack before riding away.

The NOPD did not describe the fanny pack or say what was inside at the time of the theft.

No injuries were reported.