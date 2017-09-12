× NOPD looking for woman who never returned home after Uptown appointment

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Uptown woman who hasn’t been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Sixty-six-year-old Elisabeth Berryhill was last seen at an Uptown healthcare center in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street at 3:30 p.m. on September 11, according to the NOPD.

Berryhill, who has a number of health problems, has not returned home.

She is approximately 5’0” tall with a medium build, fair complexion, and light brown/blonde hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Elisabeth Berryhill, please contact any Sixth District detective by calling (504) 658-6060.