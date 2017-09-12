NOPD looking for man who stole blower from in front of Algiers home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a leaf blower from a house in Algiers yesterday.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video as he fled with an orange handheld blower from a home in the 3500 block of Bennett Street just after 10:30 a.m. on September 11, according to the NOPD.

The man got into a dark gray four-door Toyota sedan and fled.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured individual or vehicle is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.