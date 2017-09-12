NOPD: He took her cellphone, Kindle and key fob at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are trying to track down a man who they say robbed a woman of her cellphone, Kindle, and car’s key fob at gunpoint.

It happened at about 6:30 in the morning on Saturday, September 2. According to police, the woman was sitting in her car in the 1700 block of McShane Place in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood when the suspect approached her from the passenger’s side of the car. Police say he showed the woman a gun and demanded her valuables.

Police released a surveillance video and some photos of the suspect. Click on the video button above to see the video.

Police say the man also searched the woman’s trunk for valuables before leaving.

If you can help catch him, you can call the NOPD’s Eighth District station at 504-658-6080.

Or you can phone-in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify to be eligible for a cash reward.