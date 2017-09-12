NOPD finds 36 bags of heroin on man spotted firing stolen handgun in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man on multiple charges after he was seen firing a stolen handgun in his yard while carrying 36 bags of heroin.

Officers responding to a call about a man firing a handgun outside of a home in the 4900 block of Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East spotted 40-year-old Jose Avila-Garcia standing in his yard holding a handgun.

Avila-Garcia ignored the officers when they ordered him to drop the Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, which officers later determined had been reported stolen, and fled on foot.

The officers were able to catch up to Avila-Garcia, and arrested him after a short chase.

They found 36 small bags of heroin in Avila-Garcia’s pockets.

He was arrested and booked for illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute heroin, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled substance, and flight from an officer.

If you have additional information on Avila-Garcia, please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.