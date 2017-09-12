NOPD arrests man with crack cocaine, stolen handgun

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers arrested a man on drug and gun charges after spotting him between houses in the Leonidas neighborhood.

Officers on patrol spotted 29-year-old Daniel Dalcour standing in an alley next to an abandoned house in the 1700 block of Monroe Street around 9:20 p.m. on September 10, according to the NOPD.

Dalcour turned and ran toward the back of the abandoned home when he spotted the officers, who were able to chase him down in a nearby lot along Hickory Street.

As they retraced Dalcour’s steps, the officers found a hunk of a small white substance that later tested positive for crack cocaine.

The officers also found a handgun that had been reported stolen under the abandoned home.

Dalcour was arrested and booked on charges of possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm, and flight from an officer, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.