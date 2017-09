Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The British rock band Led Zeppelin has influenced countless artists, including many New Orleans musicians.

The local band Mothership is made up of a few of those Zeppelin-inspired fans. They are all in different groups, but are coming together Friday (9/15) for a Tribute to Led Zeppelin at Southport Music Hall, 200 Monticello Ave, New Orleans.

The music starts at 8 p.m.

For more information, find Mothership on Facebook.