Governor Edwards speaks to country’s agricultural leaders about farming development

NEW ORLEANS -- Farming and ranching leaders from across the country are in our city this week for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture meeting.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke at the gathering Tuesday morning, which was held downtown at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Chief agricultural officials from across the U.S. have come together to have critical policy discussions on emerging food and agricultural issues.

Edwards discussed the farm bill that Congress is currently working on, expanding trade opportunities, funding agricultural research and an upcoming farm tour.

"I'm excited to go out on this farm tour, going around Louisiana over several days, really just listening and figuring out what we can do better to help them," he said. "Not get in their way, but be good partners."

After his speech, Edwards met with Cuban Ambassador José Ramón Cabañas Rodríguez, and then he had meetings with local politicians and business leaders.