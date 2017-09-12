Cookin’ with Nino: Pasta Napolitano

Pasta Napolitano



Ingredients:

1 lb Rouses fresh Italian sausage

3 bell peppers: Red, Orange, Yellow-diced

1 medium red onion-diced

1 lb cherry or grape tomatoes-halved

1 12 ounce can artichoke hearts-drained

4 cloves garlic diced

2 tablespoons Sal & Judy’s olive oil

Kosher Salt and Cracked Black Pepper to taste

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes-optional

1 lb pasta Penne recommended

Instructions:

Saute sausage in a large skillet in olive oil on medium heat for approximately 10 minutes on each side, or until there is no pink on the inside. Remove from skillet and cut cooked sausage in ¼ inch pieces, set aside. In the same skillet, add onions and garlic and saute for 5 minutes until onions begin to wilt. Add bell peppers and cook for another 5 minutes stirring constantly. Now, add sausage, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cook on high heat for another 5 minutes stirring constantly. Can be served over pasta or bruschetta.