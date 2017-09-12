A bag that’s sure to be a great sidekick, just like your dog!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're looking for a good, sturdy, loyal, and long-lasting travel bag, we found a New Orleans brand called "DamnDog."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found out these bags will make any guy or gal on the go feel all warm and fuzzy, just like a dog!

By foot, by scooter, or by jeep, Kicker Kalozdi and his four-legged furry best friend, "Chewie," are on the go. They are heading off to sell their line of travel bags. DamnDog's headquarters are located in the Bywater.

"Our bags can carry dogs, but they aren't designed to carry dogs," Kalozdi said.

Chewie and Kicker work well together -- and go everywhere together. Kicker's in charge of the business side, and Chewie is the face of the brand.

"Chewie's my co-pilot for life. We run DamnDog. He's my boss. He helps me focus. Let's be honest. He's a cute puppy, so he tends to get a lot of attention," Kalozdi said.

These bags are definitely getting a lot of attention because of their quality, durability, and cool designs.

The bags are made out of waxed canvas and leather. They are sewn by hand and they are a variety to choose from.

"We don't use velcro, no plastic, none of the nonsense. Our bags will last with you a long time. You can pass it down to your grand kids," he said.

Kicker's family has been making bags for 45 years, but they made diaper bags and purses. Kicker knew it was time to expand the brand.

"I was starting to lose my masculinity selling pretty pink bags. I wanted something more masculine, edgy, rough and tough. That's where the Damn Dog concept came to be," he said.

A lot of people ask about how the name came about.

"DamnDog is dedicated to those damn dogs that roam the streets. Each year we partner with an animal shelter or an animal agency to support their cause. A percentage of bag sales goes to help those animals causes," Kalozdi said.

DamnDog bags are available in swamp green, rebel gray, and tar black colors. One of their bags is called the "Under Gear Box." This travel bag allows you to stow all your vitals in the bag under the front of your seat with ease. This bag features a hidden passport pocket, and is a very unique and sturdy duffel bag.

The "Over Gear Box" is bigger in size and is also a wonderful travel companion. This bag is made to fit in the over head bins on domestic flights.

"The Rucksack" and "The Small Haul" are their backpack style bag. The "Haversack" is their messenger style bag. The "Work Bag" is their briefcase style bag. Just recently they launched their "Doggie Bag" lunch tote, which in insulated and a great place to store your lunch.

They've also launched the "Damn Tote" bag which is geared towards women. It looks like a purse, has a cell phone pocket, and can even fit a laptop.

Along with bags, they sell belts, T-shirts, leather clips, tank tops, and shave kits.

You can find these bags online at www.DamnDogHQ.com ,and they are sold at local stores Zele on Magazine Street, Aidan Gill, and at Massey's.