WWII Museum offers half-off admission for La. residents through September

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents can enjoy one of the nation’s top-rated museums for half-price during the month of September.

The National WWII Museum, located in downtown New Orleans, is offering half off to Louisiana residents who have a state-issued photo ID.

The museum has undergone a huge expansion in recent years.

Exhibits include The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George Brown Salute to the Home Front and The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II, a special exhibit which offers a deep dive into the contributions of Louisianans to the Allied victory, both on the battlefield and on the Home Front.

This discount is limited to four general admissions per guest and only available for walk-up purchases.

The discount is half off general admission only. For an additional $5, visitors can also choose to include Beyond All Boundaries, a 4D journey through World War II, or Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience with their admission.

