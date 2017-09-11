× Woman missing from St. Tammany Parish could be in danger

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Michelle Lee Stogner.

Michelle Lee Stogner was reported missing on Sept. 10, 2017.

Her family last had contact with her in early July 2017 in the area of Highway 190 and Highway 22 in Covington.

Stogner is considered an endangered missing person because she suffers from mental health issues.

If you have information about Michelle Lee Stogner’s whereabouts, please call 985-898-2338.