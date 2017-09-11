Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 for April drive-by shootings in Mt. Hermon

MOUNT HERMON, La. – The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teenagers in connection to a series of drive-by shootings in April that terrified the rural community of Mount Hermon.

The shootings damaged 13 buildings and nine vehicles in the early morning hours of April 11, according to the WPSO.

The sheriff’s office reported that one homeowner returned fire at the occupants of a truck that was spotted at one of the shooting scenes, but no one was injured.

After nearly five months of investigating, deputies were able to track down the suspected shooters, according to Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

Nineteen-year-old Dakota Gage Tetreau, 18-year-old Harold Warren, and 17-year-old Bailey Joseph Koon have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted manslaughter.

“From the moment this occurred, our detectives have worked tirelessly to bring the shooters to justice,” Seal said. “Finally, all of the hard work paid off and the shooters are behind bars. I want to extend a special thanks to Detective Sgt. Jimmy Seals who left no stone unturned in his quest to identify the shooters and to all of our detectives who spent many, many hours working on this case. I also thank the good citizens of Mt. Hermon who patiently waited while our detectives sorted out all the details of this matter. Now that the shooters have been identified and jailed, those citizens can sleep a little better tonight.”