Make plans to attend the 7th Annual Taste at the Lake Fundraiser on September 30!

Posted 4:19 PM, September 11, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.

Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO-TV.

The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Taste at the Lake Map

Tickets:
General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate
Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate

Live Music:

 Headlining the Event

The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm

 
 The Crooked Vines – 6:00pm

 

Click here for the official site for more details and to purchase tickets.

Check out Kenny Lopez’ story about the food at last year’s event!

Here’s a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year’s Taste at the Lake (subject to change):

  • Chap’s Chicken
  • Clesi’s Catering
  • Chris’ Specialty Meats
  • The Backyard
  • MoPho
  • Reginelli’s
  • Gordon Biersch
  • Nothing Bundt Cake
  • Lakeview Pearl
  • ETC Catering
  • Vega Tapas
  • Bissap Breeze
  • Big Boyz BBQ
  • Bravo
  • Mad Batter Bakery
  • Moe’s Southwest Grill
  • Robert’s Fresh Market
  • Cava
  • Kupcake Factory
  • Sala
  • AFC Sushi
  • Cajun Dough Works
  • NOLA Foods
  • Rosedale
  • The Velvet Cactus
  • Messina’s Runway Cafe
  • Smokehouse Grill
  • Chateau Cafe
  • Conut Butter
  • The Basin Lounge
  • NOLA Snow Snowballs
  • Raising Canes
  • Cool Fruit Sensations
  • Budweiser
  • The Bulldog
  • Magic Bullet
  • PJ’s Coffee