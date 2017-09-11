Make plans to attend the 7th Annual Taste at the Lake Fundraiser on September 30!
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.
Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO-TV.
The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.
Tickets:
General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate
Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate
Live Music:
Headlining the Event
The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm
Click here for the official site for more details and to purchase tickets.
Check out Kenny Lopez’ story about the food at last year’s event!
Here’s a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year’s Taste at the Lake (subject to change):
- Chap’s Chicken
- Clesi’s Catering
- Chris’ Specialty Meats
- The Backyard
- MoPho
- Reginelli’s
- Gordon Biersch
- Nothing Bundt Cake
- Lakeview Pearl
- ETC Catering
- Vega Tapas
- Bissap Breeze
- Big Boyz BBQ
- Bravo
- Mad Batter Bakery
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Robert’s Fresh Market
- Cava
- Kupcake Factory
- Sala
- AFC Sushi
- Cajun Dough Works
- NOLA Foods
- Rosedale
- The Velvet Cactus
- Messina’s Runway Cafe
- Smokehouse Grill
- Chateau Cafe
- Conut Butter
- The Basin Lounge
- NOLA Snow Snowballs
- Raising Canes
- Cool Fruit Sensations
- Budweiser
- The Bulldog
- Magic Bullet
- PJ’s Coffee