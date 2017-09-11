× Make plans to attend the 7th Annual Taste at the Lake Fundraiser on September 30!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.

Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO-TV.

The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Tickets:

General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate

Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate

Live Music:

Headlining the Event

The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm

The Crooked Vines – 6:00pm

Here’s a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year’s Taste at the Lake (subject to change):