Slingin’ Sam: Bradford throws Vikings past Saints

MINNESOTA — “That is not the way we wanted to start.”

So, said Saints head coach Sean Payton after a 29-19 loss Monday night at Minnesota. The Saints have now lost four consecutive openers.

Sam Bradford threw 3 touchdown passes, two in the second quarter to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards.

The Saints settled for four Wil Lutz field goals before Drew Brees threw a late fourth quarter 8 yard touchdown pass to tight end Coby Fleener.

On his return to Minnesota, former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carried only 6 times for 18 yards.

Network cameras appeared to show Peterson yelling at Payton just before halftime. “There was no heated exchange,” said Payton.

Drew Brees completed 27 of 37 passes for 291 yards.