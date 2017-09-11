September 11 remembered: Honoring the fallen 16 years later in Terrytown & Slidell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRYTOWN, La. -- Local organizations and law enforcement agencies came together this morning to remember those killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, honoring first responders, veterans, and members of our armed forces for their sacrifices and services.

Firefighters rang bells at a ceremony held by the West Jefferson Civic Coalition right at 8:45 a.m., the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

Attendants met at the base of the flagpole on Terry Parkway and Sheriff Harry Lee Expressway in Terrytown. Police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and paramedics from a number of state and local agencies came out to show their respects.

“We’ve come back, we’ve rebounded and we’re going to continue moving forward, but the amount of first responders that was lost certainly needs to be remembered," Jefferson Parish President Michael Yenni said.

At the same time in Slidell, the Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans hosted a special ceremony in remembrance of September 11. There was a brief presentation at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell. Then volunteers helped place 1,200 American flags on grave sites.

“We have 350 volunteers across St. Tammany Parish, and it’s a population that strongly believes in patriotism and so this is a very special day for many of them to come out and just spend a few moments honoring our military, by placing the flags," Dee Wild of Volunteers of America said.

For more information about Volunteers of America’s Veteran programs, please visit www.voagno.org.