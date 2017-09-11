× Pup News: Meet Dumpling

Dumpling is a 7-month-old Dachshund that was found roaming the streets by a good Samaritan. As you can imagine, this little guy is bursting with puppy energy! He’s friendly with everyone he meets and will never turn down a cuddle session.

Dumpling’s adoption fee is $150 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more! To learn more about him visit la-spca.org/adoptables or come by to meet him at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.

