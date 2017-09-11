Pup News: Meet Dazzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dazzle is an 8-year-old Yorkie mix that was surrendered to the LA-SPCA by her previous caretaker because they couldn't take care of her anymore. Dazzle loves a little cuddling just as much as she loves exploring. She's never met a person she doesn't like!

Dazzle’s adoption fee is $150 and includes her spay surgery, vaccinations, microchip and more! To learn more about him visit la-spca.org/adoptables or come by to meet him at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.

