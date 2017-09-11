× Politics with a side of bounce: Big Freedia set to perform at mayoral forum Friday

NEW ORLEANS — A new group focused on millennials is hosting a mayoral candidate forum Friday — and the special guest is none other than New Orleans’ own Big Freedia.

The Millennial Voter Engagement (MoVE) Initiative will host Millennials Matter: Mayoral Forum on September 15 at Cafe Istanbul.

MoVE Initiative is a not-for-profit organization recently created by Clarke Perkins, Bailee Stewart and Bobby Mannis as a way to promote political engagement among their peers.

They are reaching out to all millennials, including high school students who have not yet reached the voting age requirement.

MoVE hosted the Panel to Find Our Paths on August 10, 2017. Around 90 millennials gathered at Cafe Istanbul to discuss the issues they face in New Orleans, voting on a platform for consideration by city leaders and candidates running for public office. The five most important issues for millennials voting in the poll included public safety/gun violence, economic growth/jobs, healthcare, liveable wages, and K-12 Education – these will be the main focus of the forum.

Candidates Latoya Cantrell, Troy Henry, Michael Bagneris, Hashim Walters, Manny Chevrolet Bruno, Derrick O’Brien Martin, Johnese Smith and Tommie Vassel have confirmed attendance so far.

Millennials will vote on the two candidates they feel best represents their platform. Those candidates will then be officially endorsed by MoVE Initiative. Following the forum, there will be a free performance by Big Freedia.

There is no cost for the event, however, attendees must obtain a ticket on eventbrite.