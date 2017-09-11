× Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Canal St. bathroom stall

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman on last week.

The attack occurred in the 2000 block of Canal Street on September 7, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man forced a woman into a bathroom stall and attempted to assault her, but the victim was able to fight him off and escape, according to the NOPD.

The man was caught on suveilance video fleeing the scene.

He is believed to be about 40-years-old, stands about 5’7” and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has a medium build, a low haircut and a beard, according to the NOPD

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact NOPD Sex Crimes detectives at (504) 658-5523.