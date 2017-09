× Louisiana SPCA offers help to pet owners displaced by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

New Orleans, La.– The Louisiana SPCA wants to offer a helping hand to evacuees from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, who are staying in our area.

Evacuees can get vet care and pet supplies for free.

The LASPCA says that this includes free vaccinations, medication refills, basic supplies and food.

You can contact the LASPCA through their website or by calling them at 504-368-5191.