Katie’s Kitchen: This ain’t your momma’s pot pie

NEW ORLEANS -- In our newest food series, Katie's Kitchen, News with a Twist is getting all the best recipes from Katie's owner and chef Scot Craig.

Located at 3701 Iberville St., Katie's is a Mid-City institution, rich in history and extremely popular among locals.

Today, Chef Scot is joined by his friend, Cowboy Mouth drummer Fred Leblanc, to give us the recipe for Oyster and Artichoke Pot Pie.

It's a fun dish, and it definitely "ain't your momma's pot pie."

Here's the recipe:

1 pack frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

¼ lb butter, melted

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 qt shucked oysters and their liquor, (prefereably P&J)

2 ea 14 oz cans artichoke hearts, drained

1 ea sweet onion, large dice

1 ea green bell pepper, large dice

2 ea celery stalks, large dice

6 ea garlic cloves, sliced

1Tbs fresh thyme leaves

2 Tbs fresh tarragon leaves (optional)

¼ cup herbsaint or pernod

1 qt heavy cream

¼ cup cornstarch, (to make a slurry)

¼ cup cold water or seafood stock, (to make a slurry)

1 cup water or seafood stock, (to thin if needed)

creole seasoning, to taste

Add half of the butter and all of the olive oil to a large pot or dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic to the pot and season with a little creole seasoning. Once the vegetables have cooked most of the way (about 5-7 minutes), add the artichoke hearts, the oysters (reserving their liquor for later), and the fresh herbs. After they begin warming through, add the herbsaint or pernod.

(You may use a match to flambé the alcohol or might have a flare up if using a gas stove, just use caution and flaming is not a necessity, just looks cool to your guests). After a minute or so, or after the flames have subsided, add the oyster liquor and heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add the cornstarch slurry to thicken. We are looking for a chicken pot pie filling consistency, not the typical new orleans oyster and artichoke soup consistency, so this needs to be fairly thick. You may add more slurry as needed if your base needs to be thicker, or if it becomes too thick, you may thin it with some warm water or seafood stock,

Once the filling is finished, place it in whichever oven proof vessel you wish to use and top with the puff pastry. Brush the pastry dough with a little melted butter and place in a 400°F oven for 15-20 minutes or until the pastry top is golden brown.

You may use, pie tins or pans, individual skillets, soup crocks, or any oven proof vessel. Just make sure it’s oven proof so you avoid a very bad cleaning operation.