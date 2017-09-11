Irma’s wrath on Virgin Islands explained by woman with NOLA ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands- Hurricane Irma began it's destructive course in the Caribbean last week, destroying the islands of Barbuda and Antigua. The island of St. Thomas in the U. S. Virgin Islands also took a direct hit of Irma's 185 mph winds.

Today we had the chance to speak with Regina Watson-Weber, who lives there, but has lots of family here in New Orleans. She shared with us what it was like enduring Irma's fury.

Watson-Weber says, "You can't really put in words but the closest thing I can think of is that it's screeching and it's howling that you hear even in your sleep the night after. It raises the hair on the back of your neck when you hear it because it sounds as if God himself is peeling off your roof or trying to break thru your window. It is very intense. "

Watson Weber also said, "My beautiful island that I see every day and we kinda of take for granted. The lush greenery, the beautiful beaches, the colorful homes, and rooftops. And to see it just littered with galvanized and wood and debris, cars, and trees, it's just. It looks as if someone took a match to the island and just lit it on fire. It's so brown. Roofs just peeled off as if it were wrapping paper on gum, and I know a lot of the Katrina survivors and victims, the can relate to that. Even if you saw it on camera or video, it didn't put you there. It's beyond words"