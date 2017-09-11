Devour Power: Delicious dishes at Dempsey’s in Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILN, Miss. -- About an hour's drive from New Orleans is a seafood and steakhouse that's giving Louisiana a run for its money when it comes to good food.

Dempsey's Seafood and Steaks in Kiln, Mississippi, serves up fried seafood and other delicacies, with a side of superior service.

When Zurk stopped by recently, "Miss Diane" shared a fried seafood platter -- complete with catfish, redfish, oysters and more -- along with a shrimp and grits on top of a fried grit cake. Yum!

Asked what it's like to run a business in the Kiln-Bay St. Louis area, Miss Diane has nothing but great things to say.

"It's wonderful. Our customers are wonderful. My employees are wonderful. I have a good staff. It's been a pleasure being out here," she says.

Join News with a Twist Wednesday, Sept. 13, when we hit the road for live shows from Bay St. Louis. We'll be at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot at 5 and 6 p.m. See you there!