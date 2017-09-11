× Woman shot to death on Jackson Avenue

New Orleans, La.– The NOPD is investigating a murder in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to investigators, 6th District officers were called to the scene, shortly after 3:30 A.M. to investigate a disturbance.

When they got there, they found the victim lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

There are no suspects or motives in this shooting right now and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111