NOPD: Five shot in Seventh Ward overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an overnight shooting at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue that left five people injured.

At about 1:46 a.m. Sunday, Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered five people – four females and one male – outside of a night club suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.