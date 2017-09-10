Check out the fun from the 2017 St. Tammany Crab fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL-- In Louisiana we have four seasons. Oyster, Crawfish, Shrimp, and Crab. As we wrap up the summer's festivities it's only appropriate we celebrate the crustacean of the season with a festival!

The St. Tammany Crab Festival celebrates with a huge two-day party in Slidell’s Heritage Park. Normally held in late June, the fest moved to September this year with non-stop live music, a classic car show, boat rides, kids games and activities and, of course, the star of the show, crabs galore.

Known for decades as the Lacombe Crab Fest, the event moved to Slidell in 2016. The venue may have changed, but the joyous celebration of Louisiana food and culture has not. Families come prepared for a day of fun outdoors, using umbrellas, hats and visors to shield them from the sun. There’s dancing everywhere, even in the food booth lines, and good vibes in the air.

Recent fests have showcased Louisiana musical talent like Tab Benoit, Dru Hill, Cowboy Mouth, Christian Serpas and Ghost Town, Rockin’ Dopsie and many more. Food booths serve up bright coral-hued, spicy boiled crabs, golden fried softshell crabs, crab poboys, boiled crawfish and shrimp, and even fair food like roasted corn and shaved ice snowballs.