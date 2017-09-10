× Chark one up: DJ, Guice lead LSU over Chattanooga

DJ Chark returned a Chattanooga punt 65 yards for a second quarter touchdown, and Derrius Guice ran for two touchdowns as #12 LSU down the Mocs 45-10 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

LSU moved to 2-0 on the season.

Trailing 3-0, LSU quarterback Danny Etling threw a 36 yard touchdown pass to Drake Davis in the first quarter. Guice then scored from 1 yard and 6 yards as LSU seized control of its home opener.

Quarterback Danny Etling completed 8 of 14 passes for 227 yards. Guice rushed 15 times for 102 yards. Nick Brossette ran 11 times for 63 yards. Darrel Williams rushed 8 times for 38 yards and two scores.

“He seems like a different player to me this year,” said head coach Ed Orgeron of Etling.

For the second straight game, LSU did not commit a turnover. But, the Tigers were penalized 11 times for 74 yards.

Next Saturday night, LSU opens SEC play at Mississippi State.

A big concern for that game? Placekicking. Jack Gonsoulin missed a 40 yard attempt wide right. Connor Culp missed a 47 yard attempt, short.

With 2:51 to play in the game, Culp did connect on a 45 yard field goal attempt.

What can Orgeron do to solve LSU’s kicking issues?

“Maybe when Arden (Key, LSU outside linebacker) comes back, he can kick for us,” said Orgeron.