A whole lotta muffalettas at 1st annual Muffaletta Festival

Metairie, La.-- Cured meat and olive salad were celebrated in Old Metairie today for the city's first ever Muffaletta Festival, which honored the popular sandwich. The muffaletta was born in New Orleans in the early 1900's. Many believe Central Grocery in the French Quarter started it. The muffaletta definitely brings the Italian culture to our city.

Richard Lorusso, a festival-goer said, "A lot of people don't realize the Italian influence on New Orleans and the muffaletta helps celebrate that."

Nor-Joe Import's put on the Muffaletta Festival. The festival will go until 9 p.m. tonight at 505 Frisco Ave.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the festival and brings us this report.