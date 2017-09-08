Why are these Louisiana people burying a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, La - In the green countryside, surrounded by horses, they're burying a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood asks the question, why?

The answer is. It's a tradition in the south to bring good luck, including good weather.

It's usually done for a wedding. This time it's for a polo match that's coming up October 8 at Summergrove Farms in Folsom, Louisiana.

