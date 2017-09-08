× Two category 4 storms now in the Atlantic

Hurricane Jose has continued to strengthen behind Irma meaning we now have two category 4 storms in the Atlantic basin. Most of the attention for the United States will still evolve around Irma, however Jose could impact islands already devastated by Irma this week.

As it stands right now Irma has weakened slightly through Friday. The storm continues to make its way off to the west-northwest. Latest forecast models have now shifted slightly back to the west. Irma is still forecast to make a northward turn towards southern Florida over the weekend. However even though we are only talking a time frame of a couple of days there are still some questions regarding the track. Should Irma move closer to Cuba and weaken this could impact the future track of the storm.

This will be something to watch over the next couple of days to see if more of the eastern Gulf is impacted.

We are in the peak of hurricane season so preparations should be in place should a storm come this way. As always stay with WGNO on air and online.